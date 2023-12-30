Accident - Boat with four people capsized during flood relief operation

A boat with several people on board capsized in the Wittenberg district during a rescue operation due to the high water on the Elbe. A grandfather, two grandchildren aged nine and twelve and their mother fell into the seven-degree Elbe, according to the water police on Saturday. The grandparents' house in the flooded area in Dabrun could no longer be reached by car - so the family tried to use the grandpa's boat to take care of the grandparents.

For reasons as yet unexplained, water got into the boat, causing it to tip over. A fireman who happened to be nearby noticed the accident and quickly rushed to help with another boat. All four people were rescued and taken to hospital with severe hypothermia. The incident occurred on Friday.

Source: www.stern.de