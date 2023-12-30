Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsaccidentsaccidentmothercargrandparentselbewittenbergfloodsaxony-anhaltrelief action

Boat with four people capsized during flood relief operation

A boat with several people on board capsized in the Wittenberg district during a rescue operation due to the high water on the Elbe. A grandfather, two grandchildren aged nine and twelve and their mother fell into the seven-degree Elbe, according to the water police on Saturday. The...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Accident - Boat with four people capsized during flood relief operation

A boat with several people on board capsized in the Wittenberg district during a rescue operation due to the high water on the Elbe. A grandfather, two grandchildren aged nine and twelve and their mother fell into the seven-degree Elbe, according to the water police on Saturday. The grandparents' house in the flooded area in Dabrun could no longer be reached by car - so the family tried to use the grandpa's boat to take care of the grandparents.

For reasons as yet unexplained, water got into the boat, causing it to tip over. A fireman who happened to be nearby noticed the accident and quickly rushed to help with another boat. All four people were rescued and taken to hospital with severe hypothermia. The incident occurred on Friday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

State pays pupils an internship bonus

Pupils in Thuringia can receive a financial subsidy from the state treasury for an internship in a skilled trade. The introduction of an internship bonus was decided in the state budget for 2024, announced Andreas Schubert, economic politician for the Left Party parliamentary group, in Erfurt...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest