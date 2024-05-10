Board in Virginia to consider changing names of schools honoring Confederate figures.

A board meeting will take place this Thursday night at the Peter Muhlenberg Middle School in Woodstock, Virginia, and those both supporting and opposing the name change are planning to speak during the public comment period.

"I don't want my kids to learn about the Confederacy as something to be proud of. I want them to know that every child matters - they belong here. The old names don't convey that message," Sarah Kohrs, mother of two school district students, shared with CNN.

The removal of names honoring Confederate figures from schools, universities, military bases, and even Washington National Cathedral's windows has become a trend since George Floyd's 2020 killing.

In 2018, the Shenandoah County School Board decided to change the names of Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School, both named after Confederate generals.

The decision was part of a resolution aimed at repudiating racism and reaffirming a commitment to a welcoming school climate, the board's records state. The schools were renamed Mountain View High School and Honey Run Elementary School the following year.

However, with new members now filling the board's six seats, a rollback of these name changes appears imminent.

Potentially a $100,000 payout

Residents organized as The Coalition for Better Schools petitioned the board last month, advocating for a return to the original names. Board members have since discussed the possibility of reinstating the old monikers, considered public feedback, and set the vote for Thursday.

During an April 22 work session meeting, members criticized how the names were changed, claiming it was improper, hurried and only offered minimal chances for public input. Board member Gloria E. Carlineo explained her imminent vote would hinge on how the change transpired in 2020, a process that supposedly happened within a few days, had been restricted due to Covid-19, and destroyed faith in the school board.

CNN contacted the other five board members prior to Thursday's meeting but received no replies.

The school district is yet to receive cost estimates for altering the school names. In 2021, the district estimated it would cost more than $304,000 for adjustments such as new uniforms, gym resurfacing, and scoreboards - apart from the initial name conversion, ex-Superintendent Mark Johnston reported to the board.

The suggested motion stipulates that any restoration expenses, should the proposal pass, would be financed by private donations. The SCPS would manage the expenditures, the meeting agenda reveals.

Residents stand divided

Supporters and opponents have shared their perspectives. In a letter to the board in early April, the Coalition for Better Schools argued, "We believe that revisiting this decision is essential to honor our community's heritage and respect the wishes of the majority."

The group asserted to CNN, "We have faith in our current school board's ability to give weight to its constituents and acknowledge the majority's desires in the county." But it's disheartening, they added, that the previous board overlooked the community's preferences.

"'We the People' is crucial to the Constitution, and it should be respected from the local to the national level," the group said.

Kohrs, a parent opposed to restoring the Confederate-tied names, described her anger as supporters advocate for a rewind: "It's extremely frustrating that, four years on, a small portion of the community just can't move past this." She argued the focus instead should be on ensuring students have access to quality equipment and resources, while some schools lack basics such as working roofs, a functioning sound system for track meets, and adequate varsity letters with the current names.

"We still don't have all the equipment we received after the name change in 2020. We're still using old hurdles that sometimes bear the name Stonewall," Kohrs revealed.

Source: edition.cnn.com