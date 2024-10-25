BMW M5 featured in the report - Impressive model exhibits remarkable speed

With the new M5, BMW enters the market as a plug-in hybrid. The internet is ripping into its hefty two-motor makeover. Can a hybridized M5 truly perform? ntv.de has already had a go at the initial rounds with this corporate athlete.

Let me reminisce about the M5's roots first. The M GmbH brought forth the four-valve marvel M88 at the end of the seventies, packing it into the exceptionally rare M1. Then, the top-tier M5 for a somewhat broader yet still exclusive customer base emerged as the end product of the E28 series (originally known as the five-series). Over the years, the M5 has evolved, and I'm curious to see what it's become after around 40 years.

I'm aware of the knocks against the G90 (the internal name for the brand new M5) from the fans in advance, without them ever experiencing it firsthand. They mutter about its untidy quietness and excessive weight. Of course. I'll begin with the E28 model from the eighties as an example. Here, its 286 hp from 3.5 liters coexisted with a modest 1.4 tons. While the first M5 no longer gained appeal through its speed, its smooth 6-cylinder engine remains delightful. It playfully pulses toward the 5000 mark and gives the back quite a bit of push. Though it can touch 7500, I opt for caution. The drive in the M5 has proven to be a crash course in automotive history, offering a refreshing take on the past. Unlike today's cars, the engine doesn't protrude with an abrasive sound. Instead, it's seamless, neither loud nor overpowering. Prefer the M5 over the 7-series for lengthy commutes? Those who don't mind the lack of automatic transmission, feel free to join in.

BMW merges CO2 minimization with power

After a brief yet insightful spin, I'm eager to see how the G90 handles. The whole world wide web seems determined to ridicule its massive weight. At 2.4 tons, this everyday athlete doesn't seem to have the ideal setup for breaking new records as the future taxis on the ring. Misconceptions are common, however. Which M5 owner embarks on a family trip to the Eifel to wreak havoc on the Nordschleife? It isn't easy to fuse CO2 reduction and V8 power in a single vehicle.

BMW creatively found a place to hoard CO2-reduced energy, and that's quite literal. A 18.6 kWh net capacity battery lies beneath the metal, providing power for the 197 hp electric motor. Whether you roll in the M5 for everyday commuting (67 km according to WLTP, lowering company car taxes to 0.5) or make the countryside less safe with a full load depends entirely on your mood.

If you delve into the M5's press kit, you'll find that the introduction of the plug-in hybrid adds nuance to the M5 family – roughly akin to the introduction of the ten-cylinder or turbocharging. Perhaps there are individuals who appreciate the sheer number. Together with the 585 hp V8, the engine delivers a respectable 727 horses and 1,000 Newton meters of torque. That doesn't sound unappealing. However, reaching these numbers requires straight-forward riding – 3.5 seconds to 100 km/h and 10.9 seconds to 200 km/h. Only those who dare can attempt this.

Initially, one might suspect that BMW is pulling a fast one by bringing their 5.10-meter-long power limousine for early test drives to Garching, rather than the Nordschleife or at least another track. Are they concealing the fact that the heavyweight can't really corner? But fear not, the test drive team has strategically prepared several hundred kilometers of winding country roads to demonstrate that the latest M5 also manages the art of sporty driving.

Subtle, Not Loud, V8 in Ample Doses

Critics mentioning that BMW experimented with the bag of tricks to enhance lateral performance with features like rear-axle steering and variable steering ratio ought to peer beyond the vehicle's wheels. If the rear-axle chooses to steer, so too can the strongest five. In reality, there are a few elements that initially strike me as potentially limiting the M5 experience. The "silent" starting process, required by law, mutes the V8 experience somewhat – physically. But early-morning engine starts won't disturb your neighbors' peace. You have the option to assign drive configurations to the two M buttons on the steering wheel, too. When you press "Sport," the 4.4-liter is constantly active and projects a distinct V8 sound. Bravo!

The electric unit in the transmission plays a role when the four-seater rockets up the highway merge lane at full throttle. The converterless eight-speed automatic shifts through gears effortlessly, enabling the limousine to maintain its impressive performance level without causing discomfort (thanks to the "M Driver's Package," the vehicle can attain speeds of 305 km/h on the open highway). What more could you want?

An M5 seamlessly navigates twisting paths with grace and accuracy. You're entitled to it, particularly in rear-wheel-drive mode. However, in this scenario, the stability software is disabled too, so a seasoned grip on the wheel and a dash of caution are necessary. I often opt for the combined might of the electric motor and internal combustion engine to propel the front wheels through the power distribution system, maximizing traction. And honestly, despite tipping the scales at over 2,200 kilos (with passengers), the M5 doesn't feel that weighty. It gobbles up corners at speeds that would make a driving instructor sweat, though you can sense: This isn't a Caterham. However, its predecessor wasn't far off in weight with just under 2,000 kilos (including passengers). And generally, the five has expanded to embody luxury car proportions.

The M5 still tugs at your heartstrings

Moving on to the emotional side of things. The flagship five-series model can't help but dabble in contemporary novelties. M-Sound on or off - yes, there's a corresponding toggle in the endless submenus on the "Curved Display." The engineers assure us they've exhaustively sought to amplify engine noise, including valve control within legal constraints. The so-called "thrust rumbles" emit from a speaker system, but it sounds authentic. The V8 growl is guaranteed to be genuine, after all, the M5 is an eight-cylinder engine. And it still sounds like one, even when the noise is muted, although not as boisterous as a few years ago. I appreciate this, because a car doesn't have to be loud, it just needs to sound right. Check.

Anything else? That you can now play YouTube on the built-in display in the M5 - no big deal. That the rear passengers enjoy ample legroom in lavish seats - old news. That you'll need at least €144,000 in your account to acquire an M5. True, but perhaps an appealing leasing offer can slightly alleviate the financial sting. A coveted car is a luxury few drivers can afford. In this respect, the M5 remains unchanged, even in 2024.

