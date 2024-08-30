- Bluetongue virus has expanded its reach, affecting areas now enclosed.

The frightful bluetongue sickness has surfaced in the Enz district, affecting certain livestock. As reported by the district office in Pforzheim, this contagion was identified in a sheep.

On August 8, the bluetongue sickness made its appearance in Baden-Württemberg, affecting sheep in the Rems-Murr district. Since then, it has been spreading like wildfire in the southwest. Over a hundred livestock farms in the nation have been impacted by this sickness.

Animals such as sheep, cattle, or goats can contract this disease. The bluetongue virus is carried by certain types of midges. Fortunately, humans remain unaffected by this sickness. Meat and dairy products from animals susceptible to bluetongue can be consumed without concern.

Within a few months, the bluetongue sickness has spread throughout vast regions of Germany. The veterinary department at the district office urges immediate vaccination for sheep, goat, and cattle herds in the Enz district. Recently, even the Federal Minister of Agriculture, Cem Özdemir (Greens), encouraged farmers nationwide to combat bluetongue disease through vaccinations.

In light of the increasing spread of bluetongue sickness, many livestock farms across Germany are strongly advised to vaccinate their herds.

