German Federal States

Blue algae detected in lakes in the district of Hersfeld-Rotenburg

 Viktoriya Miller
1 min read

The local health authority in Hersfeld-Rotenburg county advises against swimming in the Breitenbacher Lake in Bebra and the Seepark in Kirchheim due to the presence of blue-green algae. The algae were discovered during a routine inspection, the county announced. Warning signs have already been put up.

Infection can occur rapidly upon contact with the bacteria. Children playing in shallow water, individuals with pre-existing conditions or open wounds, and even dogs are particularly at risk. "High temperatures and recurring heavy rainfall can cause blue-green algae to multiply quickly," says Peter Artelt, head of the health department.

Blue-green algae typically appear in standing waters during the summer months when water temperatures are high. A bluish-green discoloration of the water and the formation of scum are signs of the presence of the bacteria.

The health department issued a statement, stating: "The following is added: Swimmers are advised to avoid drinking the water and to rinse off after leaving the lake or park to prevent any potential health issues."

Furthermore, Peter Artelt suggested, "To prevent the rapid multiplication of blue-green algae, it's important to reduce nutrient levels in the water, such as by limiting fertilizer use near the lake and by promoting proper septic system maintenance."

