- Bloody toes at the Olympics

Colin Jost (42) injured himself during his assignment at the Olympic Games. No, Scarlett Johansson's (39) husband didn't compete as an athlete. The comedian is reporting for the US broadcaster NBC on the surfing competitions taking place in the French overseas territory of Tahiti.

The "Saturday Night Live" star even went into the water himself - and made acquaintance with a reef. On Instagram, he posted a picture of his left foot with three bandaged toes. "You know it's going well when you've spent more time in the Olympic medical tent than the athletes," he wrote alongside the picture.

The injury is a few days old. Colin Jost posted a picture four days ago showing his battered foot. The wounds were still fresh, the toes full of blood.

"This could ruin my WikiFeet score"

"This could ruin my WikiFeet score, but I just arrived in Tahiti for the surf Olympics and the reef was excited to meet me," the comedian commented on his post. Jost was referring to a website that rates celebrities' feet. Scarlett Johansson has a perfect rating of 5/5 on WikiFeet, by the way.

On NBC, Colin Jost explained how the injury happened. "It was going well until the first wave, then I was standing on the coral reef," he said laughing. "Kind of like a coral reef safety expert, but without coral shoes. So I scratched myself a bit."

"Technically not work": Scarlett Johansson on Jost's assignment

Colin Jost is a passionate surfer, as his famous wife revealed in the TV show "Today". "He loves surfing, we have a house in Montauk, and he's always out there surfing," Scarlett Johansson said.

The actress was surprised by her husband's appointment as an Olympic commentator. She teased him when he complained about having to be constantly on the go in Tahiti. "I think if you can have a piña colada on air while working, it's technically not work," she joked.

