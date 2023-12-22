History - Bloody feast: How the Vikings celebrated at Christmas time

Traditional Viking festivities at Christmas time were a bloody and wet and merry affair. According to the Norwegian University of Agder (UiA), blood, sacrifices and drunkenness were all part of the Viking festivities before the Christianization of Norway put an end to the most brutal elements of such celebrations.

"The sacrificial ceremonies and communal feasts with plenty of food and drink were the most important aspects of the Viking festivities," reported UiA professor Helje Kringlebotn Sødal. In contrast to modern Christmas, these festivities were not at all suitable for children. There were no Christmas presents like today, and there was also a lack of coziness.

Gods were honored with animal sacrifices

Anyone wishing someone a Merry Christmas in Norway today, as in Denmark and Sweden, would say "God jul". According to UiA, the term "jul" comes from the Old Norse "jól", a winter sacrificial ceremony that was celebrated between the winter solstice in December and mid-January. The Vikings drank in honor of the gods and paid homage to them with animal sacrifices. Sacrificial blood was splashed on walls, statues and the guests during the ceremonies.

Consecrated beer and meat were drunk and eaten, as Kringlebotn Sødal was quoted as saying in a press release from her university. Otherwise, "jól" was a celebration at home and within the extended family circle. There was also a lot of toasting and drinking - in a way similar to many of today's Christmas family celebrations.

Source: www.stern.de