Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewshistorychristmasneedssciencecolorfulsolidchristmas timenorwayosloViking

Bloody feast: How the Vikings celebrated at Christmas time

The Vikings celebrated winter feasts with animal sacrifices whose blood splattered on walls and guests. A researcher describes what else happened.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
Helje Kringlebotn Sødal smiles as a professor at the Norwegian University of Agder. (archive....aussiedlerbote.de
Helje Kringlebotn Sødal smiles as a professor at the Norwegian University of Agder. (archive picture) Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

History - Bloody feast: How the Vikings celebrated at Christmas time

Traditional Viking festivities at Christmas time were a bloody and wet and merry affair. According to the Norwegian University of Agder (UiA), blood, sacrifices and drunkenness were all part of the Viking festivities before the Christianization of Norway put an end to the most brutal elements of such celebrations.

"The sacrificial ceremonies and communal feasts with plenty of food and drink were the most important aspects of the Viking festivities," reported UiA professor Helje Kringlebotn Sødal. In contrast to modern Christmas, these festivities were not at all suitable for children. There were no Christmas presents like today, and there was also a lack of coziness.

Gods were honored with animal sacrifices

Anyone wishing someone a Merry Christmas in Norway today, as in Denmark and Sweden, would say "God jul". According to UiA, the term "jul" comes from the Old Norse "jól", a winter sacrificial ceremony that was celebrated between the winter solstice in December and mid-January. The Vikings drank in honor of the gods and paid homage to them with animal sacrifices. Sacrificial blood was splashed on walls, statues and the guests during the ceremonies.

Consecrated beer and meat were drunk and eaten, as Kringlebotn Sødal was quoted as saying in a press release from her university. Otherwise, "jól" was a celebration at home and within the extended family circle. There was also a lot of toasting and drinking - in a way similar to many of today's Christmas family celebrations.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Improvised memorial in Prague.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Search for motives for gun attack in Prague continues

In the Czech Republic, the authorities are still searching for the motives of the attacker after the gun attack at Prague's Charles University that left 14 people dead. The authorities confirmed on Friday that the 24-year-old gunman had committed suicide after the attack. While investigators...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
Selenskyj with Poland's new Foreign Minister Sikorski.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

New Foreign Minister Sikorski: Poland stands by Ukraine

During his inaugural visit to Ukraine, the new Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski assured Kiev of his country's support in the war against Russia and called on Western countries to make further efforts. "In this huge battle, Mr. Minister, Poland is on your side," Sikorski told his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public

Latest