Court ruling - Bloody custody dispute: over ten years in prison

A 34-year-old man from Herten has been sentenced in Bochum to ten years and three months in prison for attempted manslaughter and grievous bodily harm. The accused allegedly stabbed his ex-wife in the street in Herten (Recklinghausen district) in January and critically injured her. A long scar on her neck will mark the woman for the rest of her life.

According to Wednesday's verdict, the background to the crime is said to have been a dispute over custody of their five-year-old son. The accused had wanted to take the child. However, he left the boy behind when he later fled. The verdict is not yet final.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de