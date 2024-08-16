- Blood Donors Are Finding Their Way in the North

In the North, blood reserves are running low. "Our cold storage supplies are currently at a low level," said Susanne von Rabenau, spokeswoman for the German Red Cross (DRK) blood donation service in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, to the German Press Agency. The DRK needs around 450 to 500 donations daily for both federal states combined to meet the regional clinic demand. "In the recent holiday weeks, we were missing around 10 percent of the blood donations we had planned for SH and HH with all appointment offers," said von Rabenau.

Fewer donations on holidays and major events

Due to several holidays and bridge days, there was a noticeable decrease in donation numbers in May, even immediately following the football EM in Germany. "Even during such sporting events, a decrease in donation willingness can be observed. Even the Olympics can have an impact," said the spokeswoman. A blood donation that can save lives is then not thought of first.

The current high temperatures could also deter donors. "However, heat and blood donation go well together if a few rules are followed and plenty of fluids are consumed, rest is taken after the donation, and direct sunlight is avoided," said von Rabenau.

Blood preparations are only short-lived, with a shelf life of 4 to 42 days depending on the preparation. Therefore, the DRK blood donation service North-East requests that offered DRK blood donation appointments be utilized in the coming weeks.

The German Red Cross (DRC) or DRK, specifically the blood donation service in the North-East, is actively encouraging people to utilize their offered blood donation appointments due to lower reserves. Despite the ongoing holidays and major events causing a decrease in donation numbers, it's essential to remember that a single blood donation can significantly impact lives.

