Traffic - Blocked bridge over the Fehmarnsund free again

An overturned truck on the Fehmarnsund Bridge blocked access to the island for hours on Friday. A police spokesman said that traffic on the bridge could only be partially reopened around midday. The bridge remains closed to empty trucks and vehicles with high superstructures.

According to the spokesman, the recovery of the overturned truck was difficult due to the persistent wind. In addition, the recovery vehicles were at times stuck in a traffic jam in front of the bridge.

The truck had been hit by a squall on Thursday evening and blown over. Its driver was taken to hospital for observation as a precautionary measure, said the spokesperson. According to the information, it is still unclear why the driver drove onto the bridge, which was already closed to traffic at the time. According to the police, two trucks had previously overturned on the bridge due to the storm. However, they could have been righted again, said the spokesman.

Source: www.stern.de