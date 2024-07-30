Traffic in Berlin - Blockades on 17 June Street will be over in a few days

The street of the 17th of June has been closed for more than twelve weeks – an end to the traffic restrictions is now in sight. On Monday, August 5th at 6:00 PM – over two weeks after the EM final – the area between the Great Star and the Brandenburg Gate is set to reopen. This was announced by a spokesperson of the traffic information center. In the Ebertstraße, traffic will be able to flow again earlier, at 6:00 AM. Previously, the "Berliner Morgenpost" had reported.

During the men's football European Championship, the area was used for a large fan zone. The setup began as early as the beginning of May. The spokesperson stated that the dismantling of the fan zone has already been completed. Although the Christopher Street Day event took place on the street of the 17th of June last weekend, the remaining traffic lights will be rebuilt by July 31st. According to the spokesperson, these were dismantled for safety reasons during the football fan zone.

Discussion on permanent closure to cars

However, the area cannot be reopened to traffic until next week, as the Velocity bike race is taking place on the route this weekend. The start and finish of the race are located on the street of the 17th of June. The traffic information center expects traffic restrictions on the streets and the routes of the Berlin public transport (BVG) again.

In the context of the long-term closures on the street of the 17th of June, the Senate Department for Transport had rejected the proposal for a permanent closure to cars on the route. There had been discussions about making the route permanently accessible only to pedestrians and cyclists.

Despite the Christopher Street Day event and the Velocity bike race this weekend, the traffic in Ebertstraße will resume at 6:00 AM on Monday, marking the end of the traffic restrictions that have lasted over three months.

