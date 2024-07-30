Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe weekend

Blockades on 17 June Street will be over in a few days

Since early May, the street of the 17th of June between the Great Star and the Brandenburg Gate has been closed. Football fans watched the UEFA European Football Championship here in the fan zone. When will this section be reopened?

 and  Ksenia Johnson
2 min read
Over two weeks after the EM final, the route on Straße des 17. Juni is still closed. When will...
Over two weeks after the EM final, the route on Straße des 17. Juni is still closed. When will traffic resume here?

Traffic in Berlin - Blockades on 17 June Street will be over in a few days

The street of the 17th of June has been closed for more than twelve weeks – an end to the traffic restrictions is now in sight. On Monday, August 5th at 6:00 PM – over two weeks after the EM final – the area between the Great Star and the Brandenburg Gate is set to reopen. This was announced by a spokesperson of the traffic information center. In the Ebertstraße, traffic will be able to flow again earlier, at 6:00 AM. Previously, the "Berliner Morgenpost" had reported.

During the men's football European Championship, the area was used for a large fan zone. The setup began as early as the beginning of May. The spokesperson stated that the dismantling of the fan zone has already been completed. Although the Christopher Street Day event took place on the street of the 17th of June last weekend, the remaining traffic lights will be rebuilt by July 31st. According to the spokesperson, these were dismantled for safety reasons during the football fan zone.

Discussion on permanent closure to cars

However, the area cannot be reopened to traffic until next week, as the Velocity bike race is taking place on the route this weekend. The start and finish of the race are located on the street of the 17th of June. The traffic information center expects traffic restrictions on the streets and the routes of the Berlin public transport (BVG) again.

In the context of the long-term closures on the street of the 17th of June, the Senate Department for Transport had rejected the proposal for a permanent closure to cars on the route. There had been discussions about making the route permanently accessible only to pedestrians and cyclists.

Despite the Christopher Street Day event and the Velocity bike race this weekend, the traffic in Ebertstraße will resume at 6:00 AM on Monday, marking the end of the traffic restrictions that have lasted over three months. The fan zone set up for the men's football European Championship on the 17th of June street has been dismantled, but the remnant traffic lights will be reinstated by July 31st.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Politics

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public