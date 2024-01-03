Frankfurt Regional Court - Blockade: Spokeswoman for the Last Generation in court

The spokesperson for the climate group Last Generation has been on trial at Frankfurt District Court since Wednesday. In the appeal proceedings against 26-year-old Carla Hinrichs, a ruling by the Frankfurt district court from last year is being heard. Hinrichs was sentenced to two months in prison on probation in May 2023 for allegedly blocking a Frankfurt street in 2022 and taping herself up during the protest. "I am convinced I did the right thing," said Hinrichs on Wednesday.

The blockade caused a major traffic jam. The activist was fined 60 daily rates of 30 euros each. She appealed against this sentence and is now defending herself against the subsequent suspended sentence.

Source: www.stern.de