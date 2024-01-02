Carrie Bernans - "Black Panther" stuntwoman hit by car

Actress and stuntwoman Carrie Bernans, who starred in the hit movie "Black Panther" (2018) and the musical film "The Color Purple" (2023), among others, was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York on New Year's Eve. This was reported by the industry portal "Deadline".

According to her spokesperson, she and eight other people were hit by a driver who crashed into the outside area of a Peruvian restaurant in the middle of Manhattan at half past one in the morning on Monday. The man then allegedly reversed and hit another car in his suspected hit-and-run before police arrived.

"Thank God she is alive"

Bernans' mother Patricia Lee gave an update on the actress' condition on Instagram after the "traumatic incident", saying that her daughter was in a lot of pain but was healing. "She has a few broken bones, fractures and knocked out teeth, but thank God she is alive," it continued.

Nine people, including three police officers, were injured in the man's attempt to escape in the hit-and-run, according to the report. "The police caught him shortly afterwards and arrested him," Bernans' mother writes. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, her daughter is very grateful: "In the midst of the chaos of this New Year's Eve incident, she feels a great sense of gratitude for life itself."

According to Deadline, Bernans only recently became the mother of a son. Fortunately, her baby was in the hotel with her family at the time of the accident. The actress's condition is stable and she is currently undergoing surgery.

Source: www.stern.de