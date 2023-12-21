Bjelica's Becker conundrum: top attacker as transfer candidate

The dismantling of star striker Sheraldo Becker took Nenad Bjelica less than 15 seconds. "It's a tactical decision by the coach," the Union Berlin head coach finished his brief statement when asked why the top attacker of pre-season, the crowd favorite and the candidate for a bit of extravagance at the Köpenickers had not even been in the squad against 1. FC Köln on Wednesday evening. A few weeks ago, that would have been unthinkable for the Irons and still smacks of soccer blasphemy today.

Bjelica stated that he had to choose between David Fofana and Becker. The sporting course of events proved him right. Fofana revitalized the attacking play after his substitution, scoring after several missed chances to make the final score 2:0 against Cologne. But the coach's words could not dispel the murmuring rumors in the stadium at the Alte Försterei that Becker had been punished for indiscipline in training.

That would make the Dutchman the second player after Fofana to feel the harsh hand of the Croatian coach. Only those who pull their weight in the relegation battle are allowed to play. Bjelica had already said this several times. With Fofana, punishment and rehabilitation on the pitch worked quickly. With Becker, there could be a break. The speedy attacker was already considered a candidate for sale in the summer.

The 28-year-old's market value on the Transfermarkt platform is twelve million euros, compared to 17 million in the summer, which is still an acceptable drop in value given Union's miserable season overall and Becker's zero Bundesliga goals in eleven games. At the same time, he had already scored seven times in the previous season. The Iron do not give any details about contracts, but Becker's contract is likely to expire next summer. It could be that the signs are pointing to his departure soon. Bjelica would then no longer have to choose between Fofana and Becker.

