Eighteen years of "What Really Matters" or "What Counts the Most" as alternatives. - Bizarre anecdotes and figures surrounding the celebration

The 18th anniversary celebration for the RTL series "Everything Counts" will take place from August 30th to September 6th, starting seven days earlier on RTL+. With over 4,500 episodes under its belt, the series has witnessed numerous actors and plenty of action behind the scenes.

42 Gallons of Synthetic Blood and 70 Pounds of Powder

The makeup department alone has gone through a significant amount of supplies over the 18 years: 372,800 cotton swabs, 85,500 hair clips, 73,800 hair bands, 12,090 lipsticks, 7,000 eyeshadows, 70 pounds of powder, 64,600 packs of cosmetic tissues, and 42 gallons of fake blood, as announced by the station for the anniversary. Apart from these fascinating pieces of information, there are other interesting facts about the show and its stars: According to RTL, none of the actors are vegan, but five are vegetarian. The heaviest prop used so far was Casper's body bag, the lightest was a single feather, and the smallest were the diamonds that Maximilian once smuggled.

Fans of the series may recall its humble beginnings in 2006: Susanne Schlenzig (53) uttered the first word as Jutta Sommer when she called out to her on-screen daughter, "Diana!" Since then, Igor Dolgatschew (40), who has been portraying Deniz Ötztürk since 2007, has had the most shooting days (2,260). A total of 59,256 scenes have been filmed in 18 years, with 22,680 of them being shot outside the studio in Cologne. There were approximately 50 outdoor shoots per year, resulting in a total of 900 shooting locations. The farthest location was Neustadt in Holstein.

216 Pool Parties - Not All Were Family-Friendly

Marriages have been made and broken, and the set has always been buzzing with activity: There have been around 370 intimate scenes in the past 18 years of "Everything Counts." A total of 216 parties have been held near the famous Steinkamp pool. "Among these, especially in the early days of the series, 21 were held behind the scenes, and they weren't exactly PG-rated," RTL offered a sneak peek into the adult activities that occurred behind the scenes of the daily soap.

The series revolves around the drama and love stories surrounding the Essen-based Steinkamp family. During the anniversary week, "First Dates" bartender Nic Shanker (born 1982) will make a guest appearance. He will host a reality show where Henning (Stefan Bockelmann) has a chance to win €10,000. Nathalie Reichenbach (Amrei Haardt), who left Essen, will also make a return after Yannick's (Dominik Flade) plea for help.

The announcement for the anniversary celebration revealed that RTL+ will start broadcasting seven days earlier than the main event. This means viewers can enjoy "Everything Counts" earlier with RTL+ using RTL's Right-to-Left (RTL) broadcasting system.

Given the high production value of "Everything Counts," it's no surprise that the makeup department goes through substantial supplies. Over the series' 18 years, they've used 42 gallons of synthetic blood and 70 pounds of powder.

Read also: