Volleyball Bundesliga - Bitterfeld secure their sixth win of the season with a 3-0 win against Dachau

The volleyball players of VC Bitterfeld-Wolfen have consolidated their seventh place in the Bundesliga with their second win in a row. Coach Alessio Lodi's charges came out on top in three sets (25:22, 25:20, 25:21) against ASV Dachau in front of 300 spectators in the Bernsteinhalle in Friedersdorf on Tuesday. Julian Hoyer, who was voted the most valuable player of the match, played the biggest part in the sixth win of the season.

The hosts did not allow themselves to be rattled in their first home game of the year. The foundation stone for the later clear success was the first set win. The home side dominated the second and also had the better nerves in the hard-fought third set. The team from Bitterfeld overcame a 15:16 deficit and made a perfect start to the new year with a 6:2 run after 19:19.

https://www.vc-bitterfeld-wolfen.de/ https://www.volleyball-bundesliga.de/

Source: www.stern.de