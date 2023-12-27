Skip to content
Bitterfeld loses in three sets in Düren

The VC Bitterfeld-Wolfen volleyball team suffered a clear defeat at the hands of SWD powervolleys Düren. The newly promoted team lost 0:3 (16:25, 21:25, 19:25) at the sixth-placed team in the table on Wednesday. Sebastian Gevert, who was honored as the game's most valuable player, converted the first match point for Düren after 77 minutes. Despite their sixth defeat of the season, the team from Bitterfeld are still in seventh place.

After clearly losing the first set, the visitors were at least able to hold their own for a while in the following rounds, although they were almost always trailing. In the second set, they stayed close until 15:16, in the third until 17:18, but in the decisive phase, the Bitterfeld team made too many mistakes to make the match more exciting.

