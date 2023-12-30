Skip to content
Volleyball Bundesliga - Bitterfeld achieves fifth win of the season with 3:1 against Haching

The volleyball players of VC Bitterfeld-Wolfen successfully played their last home game of the year. Coach Alessio Lodi's charges defeated penultimate-placed TSV Haching Munich 3:1 (25:21, 22:25, 25:20, 25:21) in the Bernsteinhalle in Friedersdorf on Saturday and consolidated their seventh place in the table with their fifth win of the season. The hosts converted their second match point after 107 minutes. As the most valuable player, Marco Frohberg played a major part in the success of the team from Saxony-Anhalt.

After an ideal start, the Bitterfeld team lost the thread of the game in the second half. Weaknesses in reception and blocking allowed Munich to equalize. The home side then found its rhythm again and decided the third round confidently in its favor. Even a brief period of weakness at the start of the fourth set did not allow the Bitterfeld side to lose their grip on victory. The hosts turned a 5:7 deficit into a 10:7 lead and then extended their advantage to 22:17.

Latest