Animals - Bites to the hand and arm: Man injured by a loose dog

A 32-year-old man has been bitten and seriously injured by a stray dog in Wasbek in the Rendsburg-Eckernförder district. The man was out walking with his wife and two children on the edge of a wooded area in mid-December. Suddenly, a black loose dog ran towards the children, the police said on Friday. The man stood protectively in front of his children and was bitten several times on the hand and forearm.

The dog then disappeared - it was not wearing a harness or collar. The 32-year-old was taken to hospital. It has not yet been possible to identify the dog's owner. The police are asking for information about a black dog with a white spot on its chest.

