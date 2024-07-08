Quickly alive instead of dead - Bitch rescued from mountain distress after eight days

A dog owner from Baden-Württemberg is delighted about the rescue of his believed-to-be-dead bitch Ayla. The animal was recovered eight days after its fall in the Swiss Alps, as the canton police reported. The 61-year-old had gone hiking with the shepherd bitch at the 2500 meter high Säntis. On a snowfield, Ayla slipped out and fell before the eyes of her owner.

The man saw his bitch lying motionless in the steep terrain below him with his field knife. Despite long waiting and many calls and whistles, the man could no longer detect any reaction from Ayla. "Deeply shocked and with the certainty that his bitch 'Ayla' did not survive the fall", the 61-year-old had set off on the descent and the return journey, according to the police.

Unharmed and in good condition

Last weekend, authorities received a tip from hikers that a dog was located in inaccessible terrain in the mountain region. The rescuers went there and recovered the animal. Despite the deep fall and the week-long stay in extremely inaccessible terrain, the bitch was unharmed and in very good condition, according to the police.

Initially, a search was also carried out precautionarily for a possible owner or female companion - in vain. According to the police, the breeder and the owner were identified through the dog's chip number. The man from the Freiburg area was now able to happily reunite with his bitch.

