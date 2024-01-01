Church - Bishops with thoughtful words at the turn of the year

Bavaria's Protestant Bishop Christian Kopp has lamented the rise of nationalism in many countries. In the political disputes surrounding migration and people who have been left behind, nationalism is "currently on the rise again" in many countries around the world, he said in Munich's St. Matthew's Church on New Year's Day. When the European Parliament is newly elected this year, it should be borne in mind that the nation is "not an invention of God", but was invented by people.

At the same time, Kopp emphasized God's love and respect for every human being, "no matter how someone looks, how they speak, how they think".

Marx enters the new year "with great concern"

On New Year's Eve, Cardinal Reinhard Marx from Munich called on people to stand up for democracy. The Archbishop of Munich and Freising said that he was entering the new year "with great concern". On the one hand, there are wars "on our doorstep", but there is also the danger posed to democracies by authoritarian thinking, populists and conspiracy theorists - in Europe, but also worldwide. "I am extremely concerned about this."

In order to face the challenges, Christians need strength from their faith. "I am convinced that the power of prayer is of extraordinary importance." He therefore invites all believers to seek prayer in the new year.

The Archbishop-designate of Bamberg, Herwig Gössl, reminded people that life will have to become more modest and limited in future. "Otherwise we will not be able to master the ecological and economic challenges." People need to take to heart that life is not about having as many possessions and luxuries as possible, but about communion with God.

No cheap consolations about the hereafter

The reference to life with God is not a cheap consolation for the hereafter, but a help for life here and now. Gössl, previously Auxiliary Bishop of Bamberg, was appointed the new Archbishop by Pope Francis a few weeks ago. His inauguration is planned for March.

"We have to remember that our lives are finite, because this relativizes some things that are otherwise incredibly important in our lives," said Gössl. Thinking about our own finiteness should prevent us from becoming arrogant. Thinking about it also helps us to live more calmly and contentedly.

Bishop Franz Jung of Würzburg encouraged the faithful to follow the promise of God even in times of hardship and failure. "You can't always see stars, even if they are always shining, because sometimes the sky is cloudy," he said. Detours and detours are also often important stages. "It is our task to always start anew despite setbacks."

