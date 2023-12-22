Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalitylower bavariabavariachurchsundaypolicedistrict of passau

Bishop's cross stolen from pilgrimage church in Lower Bavaria

A bishop's cross has been stolen from a pilgrimage church in Lower Bavaria. The perpetrator or perpetrators are as yet unknown, as the police announced on Friday. Last Sunday, unknown persons are said to have broken open a display case in the church in Sammarei near Ortenburg (Passau district)...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Church - Bishop's cross stolen from pilgrimage church in Lower Bavaria

A bishop's cross has been stolen from a pilgrimage church in Lower Bavaria. The perpetrator or perpetrators are as yet unknown, as the police announced on Friday. Last Sunday, unknown persons are said to have broken open a display case in the church in Sammarei near Ortenburg (Passau district) at a height of two meters and torn out the golden cross.

The cross belonged to the Polish Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski and was donated to the church in the 1980s. Wyszynski was a companion of Pope John Paul II and was beatified in January 2021. According to initial estimates, the material value of the cross is several thousand euros, a police spokesperson said when asked. However, the sentimental value for the parish and Polish Catholics is significantly higher, he added.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest