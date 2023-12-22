Church - Bishop's cross stolen from pilgrimage church in Lower Bavaria
A bishop's cross has been stolen from a pilgrimage church in Lower Bavaria. The perpetrator or perpetrators are as yet unknown, as the police announced on Friday. Last Sunday, unknown persons are said to have broken open a display case in the church in Sammarei near Ortenburg (Passau district) at a height of two meters and torn out the golden cross.
The cross belonged to the Polish Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski and was donated to the church in the 1980s. Wyszynski was a companion of Pope John Paul II and was beatified in January 2021. According to initial estimates, the material value of the cross is several thousand euros, a police spokesperson said when asked. However, the sentimental value for the parish and Polish Catholics is significantly higher, he added.
Press release
Source: www.stern.de