Customs - Bishop Stäblein at Christmas Vespers in Grüneberg village church

Six months after the church ceiling collapsed, Protestant Bishop Christian Stäblein held a Christmas vespers service in the village church of Grüneberg. "Where the ceiling collapsed just a few months ago, we are now celebrating the feast of the birth and the beginning," said Stäblein at the Christmas service on Christmas Eve. "The roof is back and in a record time of six months!"

Stäblein thanked the state of Brandenburg, the municipality of Löwenberger Land and the many volunteer fundraisers for their commitment. "In the Christmas story, the stable was at least a roof over Mary and Joseph's heads," said Stäblein. "May God's love and peace be our roof, that is my wish for this festival." The church roof offers protection and security for the people.

The renovation work was funded with 40,000 euros from the state's monument aid program. The church was saved thanks to further donations from numerous initiatives. The renovation will continue in 2024.

The early Gothic church in Grüneberg, a district of the municipality of Löwenberger Land, dates back to the second half of the 13th century. In June, a large part of the Protestant church lay under rubble because the ceiling had collapsed. Fortunately, the church was empty at the time. An expert had named material fatigue in connection with heat and heavy rain as one cause. The church ceiling had already collapsed once before in the 1980s.

Church Grünberg Livestream

