Church - Bishop of Trier: Nativity scene points to God's incarnation

The Bishop of Trier, Stephan Ackermann, has emphasized the importance of the nativity scene as a symbol of the incarnation of God. "The message of Christmas is not a harmless message, but a message that still and always challenges us as baptized Christians," said Ackermann on Christmas Eve in Trier Cathedral, according to the sermon text that was distributed in advance. The Christmas message poses the question: "Do you believe that God loves this earth so much that he himself became man - despite everything that does not correspond to his love, but instead distorts and poisons this world," the bishop emphasized.

The crib indicates that God came into this world and chose "a certain place, a certain time and certain circumstances" to do so. According to Christian conviction, the message of Jesus is "not a myth, not a theory to explain the world, not an abstract principle: the message is rooted in concrete events in history", said Ackermann. At the same time, he conceded that the conviction that God actually became man is easier "said and sung than believed". The most recent survey of church members revealed that only around 30 percent of Catholic and Protestant Christians believed this.

Source: www.stern.de