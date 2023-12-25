Christmas - Bishop of Trier calls for a change of perspective

At Christmas, Bishop Stephan Ackermann of Trier has called on the faithful to change their perspective. This year, he felt that the reality of the world and the message of Christmas "clashed particularly starkly", explained Ackermann in his sermon for Holy Mass on Christmas Day, according to a manuscript distributed in advance. This is, of course, primarily due to the fact that "of all places, the little piece of earth on which Jesus was born and the angels proclaimed peace on earth is being torn apart by terror and war", said the bishop.

Since the inhumane attacks by Hamas on October 7, the Middle East conflict has experienced an escalation that is unparalleled. Added to this are the war in Ukraine, the fight against climate change, the challenges posed by refugee movements, increased anti-Semitism and right-wing populism, but also "the burdens and fears of our own lives".

The Christmas message speaks of "messengers of joy announcing peace" - a "blatant contradiction" to reality, as the bishop explained. However, if you look at this "from God's point of view", it becomes clear that "God raises an objection to the prevailing conditions with which we have come to terms for so long. At Christmas, God raises objections to the world as it is." Even 2000 years ago, it was not an ideal world, but a world of oppression, war, slavery and exploitation. Against this, God sets his "objection in favor of life".

Source: www.stern.de