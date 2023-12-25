Skip to content
Bishop Ulrich Neymeyr speaks during a church service. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Church - Bishop of Erfurt speaks out against anti-Semitism

The Bishop of the Diocese of Erfurt, Ulrich Neymeyr, has called for action to be taken against all forms of anti-Semitism at Christmas. In his sermon on Christmas Day in Erfurt Cathedral, the bishop referred to the words of Pope Francis: "A Christian cannot be an anti-Semite!" according to the text of his speech, which was circulated in advance. This should not allow us to rest on our laurels, to take action against all forms of anti-Semitism and to maintain fraternal relations with Jews.

The Christian roots of anti-Judaism must also be addressed, said Neymeyr. These had also left their mark on Erfurt Cathedral. "We cannot simply saw out the terrible anti-Jewish vilification on the choir stalls of our cathedral." We have to come to terms with the fact that this defamatory depiction has a terrible history, because it was placed in Erfurt just a few years before the Jewish pogrom of 1349. "We cannot trivialize this, but we can and must consider what relationship we as Christians have to Judaism."

Source: www.stern.de

