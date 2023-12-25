Speyer - Bishop: Not indifferent to problems in the world

In his Christmas sermon, Bishop Karl-Heinz Wiesemann of Speyer called on the faithful not to be indifferent to the problems in the world. According to a press release, Wiesemann said on Monday during the mass in the cathedral that people should not become indifferent. "We must resist all those in our society who drive wedges into our coexistence with resentment against others, with fear against strangers and outsiders," he emphasized. It is important not to unlearn the "language of love".

Looking at the world does not exactly make people happy. "There are so many thieves and robbers in our world who want to tear the belief in the unity of humanity, in what unites us all, out of our hearts, who preach hatred and agitation; who sow violence and war; for whom human dignity is worth nothing and who play their power game over corpses without blinking an eye," said the bishop.

The Christmas message, Wiesemann emphasized, has been "deeply familiar since our childhood" and is alive as a reminder "that alone can create and maintain peace and justice". "What would the world be without this faith, without this reminder of our common roots?" In a world that has become loud and crude, sounds and voices "that we thought had long been overcome" are becoming strong, said the bishop. He was stunned by how many people were joining in with these voices.

Homepage diocese

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de