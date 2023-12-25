Church - Bishop Meier: Christmas is a festival of hope

CelebrateChristmas like St. Francis did 800 years ago: That was the appeal of Augsburg Bishop Bertram Meier's Christmas sermon on Christmas Eve. According to Meier in his sermon in Augsburg Cathedral, the saint started where Jesus started: With the poor, the sick and the weak. "Francis follows in the footsteps of Jesus. In doing so, he is blazing the trail for us," said Meier.

Christmas 2023 is a rather quiet celebration: "The mood is subdued. Crises and wars are weighing on us. Christmas decorations yes, but what does it look like behind the scenes?"

Christmas should be a celebration of hope, Meier appealed: "May they burn anew this Christmas: the light of faith, the fire of love and, this year in particular, the candle of peace - especially in the Holy Land and in Ukraine."

Source: www.stern.de