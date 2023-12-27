Church - Bishop Gohl calls for respect for those who think differently

In the face of increasing social division, the Protestant regional bishop Ernst-Wilhelm Gohl is calling for more respect for those who think differently in debates and discussions. Without respect for others, there can be no coexistence, Gohl said in his New Year's message published on Wednesday. "This also applies to my counterpart, even if they hold a completely different opinion." It's not about sympathy and it's not about like-mindedness. "The other way around," said Gohl. "It is a conscious decision to accept other values and lifestyles and to respect the person who represents them."

In a democratic society, there is room for a wide variety of opinions and views and these are also expressed publicly. "It is therefore all the more important that there are forms of exchange and understanding that do not depend on devaluing and discrediting those who think differently," said Gohl. The regional bishop of the Evangelical Church in Württemberg would like to see "more platforms on which a respectful exchange takes place". More media should not only focus on exaggeration and scandalization, but also contribute to a balanced formation of opinion.

Text of the state bishop's New Year's message

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de