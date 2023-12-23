Church - Bishop Fehrs wants a clear commitment against anti-Semitism

In her Christmas message, Hamburg Bishop Kirsten Fehrs called on Christians to make a clear statement against anti-Semitism. "We must never forget that this bright manger child in Bethlehem is Jewish. Christianity was born out of him," said the current Chair of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD). Jesus' mission was to respect the dignity of children and "to show the warlords of this world the door with all our might".

In her message distributed on Friday, Fehrs also addressed the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. "I look with concern to Israel and also to Bethlehem, the small town in the middle of the occupied territories: How might the children be faring there?" asked the bishop. Every modern war is a humanitarian catastrophe from which the civilian population in particular suffers. It is important to pray for all those suffering, but also to act.

The Bishop of the North Church, Kristina Kühnbaum-Schmidt, described Christmas as "the intervention of God's love". With arms outstretched on both sides, Christ steps between enemies and those in conflict, creating new connections, reconciliation and community. "In view of the horrors in the war zones of the world, in the face of terror and hatred, the serious consequences of the climate crisis and so many calamities in the world, this Christmas message is as topical as it is hopeful," explained Kühnbaum-Schmidt.

The Bishop of Greifswald, Tilman Jeremias, also lamented the lack of peace in the world: "There is unpeace in so many corners of the world, and in our country, too, I perceive a great deal of tension among many people, an overload and also exhaustion at the end of this year." But this is precisely a reason to celebrate Christmas. "Because in Jesus, God does not come into a perfect world, but Jesus Christ is light in the darkness, he himself was born in poor conditions," explained Jeremias.

For Bishop Nora Steen from Schleswig, the most important words of the biblical Christmas story are "Fear not!". These words are also needed in our time: "When democracy and social cohesion are at risk, this encouragement applies to each and every one of us," said Steen. Christians can make their fellow human beings feel that they are not alone. As an example, the bishop cited the church asylum for refugees and the work of the station mission.

Christmas messages from the North Church

Source: www.stern.de