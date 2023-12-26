Church - Bishop: coming to terms with abuse will still take years

The abuse scandal will keep the Catholic Church in Germany busy for years to come. All 27 dioceses are currently undergoing an independent investigation by established commissions: Their intensive investigation is expected to be completed by the end of the 2020s, Bishop Stephan Ackermann of Trier told the German Press Agency. The focus of the investigation is primarily on how those responsible dealt with cases of abuse that became known. The Diocese of Trier expects a final report by 2027 at the latest, said Ackermann.

"Failures will continue to be documented." His time in office will also be examined by the committee. And mistakes had also been made during his term of office, which he had admitted and for which he had asked for an apology. And there were probably omissions from today's perspective that were not seen at the time. "So there may be mistakes that I am not aware of as mistakes." Ackermann has been Bishop of Trier since 2009.

The reports of the Commission for Reappraisal are important: " Reappraisal helps the Church because it leads to more truthfulness. And, above all, because it also gives those affected a certain satisfaction," said Ackermann. They finally felt heard: "Many people think: we weren't believed, now we are being believed."

Ackermann became known nationwide in early 2010 when he was appointed as the German Bishops' Conference's commissioner for sexual abuse issues following the revelation of the abuse scandal in the Catholic Church. He relinquished the office in the fall of 2022.

