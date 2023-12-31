Skip to content
The Bishop of Trier, Stephan Ackermann. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Turn of the year - Bishop Ackermann recommends an attitude of "nevertheless"

The word "nevertheless" should characterize people's attitude in the new year - Bishop Stephan Ackermann gave the faithful in Trier Cathedral this idea at the end-of-year prayer service. This attitude releases strength "in situations in which the apparent reality speaks a completely different language than we would wish and consider good".

On the one hand,Ackermann referred to the prophet Habakkuk, who confessed despite depressing circumstances: "Nevertheless I will rejoice in the Lord and be glad in God my Savior." On the other hand, he picked up on a text by the Bochum theologian Matthias Sellmann. In response to the question of which mentality could help to maintain the motivation to believe and belong to the church, he suggested a "nevertheless mentality", a "nevertheless spirituality".

This spirituality, as the bishop described it, has a special power. It has the advantage of not having to keep quiet about stressful issues. It helps to "maintain the staying power that is needed in life's processes of change". In contrast to "nevertheless", the attitude of "nevertheless" is more relaxed and constructive: "It believes in a layer of reality that lies deeper than what can be seen externally, what can be counted and measured and proven mathematically."

Source: www.stern.de

