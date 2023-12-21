Brad Pitt - Birthday celebrations in Paris and Los Angeles

Brad Pitt turned 60 on Monday (December 18). And the Hollywood star celebrated extensively. Including a romantic trip to Paris with girlfriend Ines de Ramon (31) over the weekend: The couple stayed at the five-star Bulgari Hotel there. Photos obtained by "Page Six" show how huge silver "60" balloons were delivered to the hotel on Monday. In the evening, after a private dinner, they went to an Asaf Avidan concert at the Théatre du Chatelet.

Party in Los Angeles

On Tuesday, de Ramon celebrated her 31st birthday and the couple took a private jet back to Los Angeles. And they continued the celebrations there in the evening: photos obtained by "People" and others show Pitt and de Ramon outside the Italian restaurant Mother Wolf, where the couple invited some friends to a party. In the pictures, Pitt is wearing a gold-embroidered black shirt and de Ramon is wearing a cream-colored dress and holding a golden balloon. Several photos also show the two birthday boys and their guests carrying works of art from the restaurant.

Pitt and de Ramon have been a couple for over a year. The two were first photographed in November 2022 at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. " People reported at the time that the Oscar winner and the jewelry manager had been dating for several months. Insiders are talking about Pitt's first real relationship since his divorce from Angelina Jolie (48) in 2019. De Ramon was married to 'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley (41) from 2019 to 2022.

Source: www.stern.de