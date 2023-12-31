Birth and baby are no obstacle for Gesa Krause

Gesa Krause has been a world leader in the 3000 meter steeplechase for many years, winning world championship medals and twice becoming European champion. After the birth of her daughter, the 31-year-old returned to the track. The goal is the Olympic final in Paris - the starting shot for which is fired in Trier.

The irrepressible ambition of two-time European steeplechase champion Gesa Krause has not suffered during her baby break and the birth of her daughter Lola Emilia. "You need to be more relaxed with a child, but that doesn't dampen your ambition," assured the 3000-meter hurdler. "Once it's there, it's not lost through pregnancy." Krause will start her comeback at the New Year's Eve race in Trier with the aim of competing in her fourth Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

"This is the first real competition. The training workload is increasing and I'm already in good shape," said Krause. "I'm looking forward to really getting going again." At her last start to date at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, she experienced the opposite. Weakened by a glandular disease, the final race turned into an ordeal in which she finished in 15th place as a medal candidate. She then withdrew from the home European Championships in Munich and the 2023 World Championships in Budapest due to her pregnancy.

"Now she is highly motivated. I hope she gets back to her old form," said coach Wolfgang Heinig. Training has progressed according to plan since giving birth in April: "I hope she can get back to where she was two or three years ago. At least she won't be running behind."

Coach Wolfgang Heinig: European Championship medal is the big goal

Gesa Krause doesn't think so either. "I never really stopped," emphasized the 2015 and 2019 World Championship bronze medallist. "I didn't train for ten days, was quickly back on the cross-trainer after giving birth and was running again four weeks later," she reported. "I didn't really get out at all." She had trained for many years and that was in her legs: "The body remembered that. That's why everything works quite well." In October, she had already run a half marathon in Cologne as part of her preparation, and her time of 1:18:40 hours was good enough for 49th place in the German annual best list.

However, the three-time Olympic finalist and fifth-placed finisher at the Tokyo 2021 Games doesn't just want to run, she wants to return to the top of the world rankings. The chance of a top place or even a medal at the European Championships in Rome from June 7 to 12 without African competitors will be far greater than at the Paris Games.

"Of course the Olympics are the highlight. But for Gesa, who has won the title twice, getting back on the podium at the European Championships is a big goal," said Heinig. The track and field athlete from the Silvesterlauf Trier club is also hoping for this: "It would be nice to be reasonably successful in Rome. But first qualify, then do the freestyle."

Gesa Krause is looking forward to the sore muscles

She wants to lay the foundations for her plans and hopes in the indoor season. "These are not my special disciplines, but I will be competing in the 800, 1500 and 3000 meters to feel the excitement and tension of the competition again, as well as sore muscles, and to be prepared for what awaits me afterwards," explained Krause.

The start at the German Indoor Championships on February 17th and 18th in Leipzig is planned, but is associated with trouble. The German federation does not allow double starts. "For athletes at the absolute top of their game, that's an absurdity, especially as there's always talk of a lack of competitive toughness," complained Heinig. "It would be possible in terms of the schedule." The DLV then explained that this rule had been introduced because too often people who had entered twice had only competed in one discipline and had therefore denied other qualified athletes a start. The rule will now be reviewed and adjusted if necessary.

Apart from that, returning to the steeplechase elite of Europe and the world will not be easy, especially as there are competitors in Germany such as Lea Meyer, who won silver at the 2022 European Championships and can run times of around 9:15 minutes. In addition, the 2023 world rankings list 16 runners who have stayed under 9:15 minutes, including four from Europe. And four Africans ran times under nine minutes - a world apart.

Gesa Krause, the German record holder with 9:03.20 minutes, last ran under 9:15 minutes three times in 2021. On August 6 in Paris at the latest, two days after her 32nd birthday, it will become clear whether the Olympic mission has been a success. "Let's see what she can conjure up on the road," said coach Heinig.

