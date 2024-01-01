Skip to content
Bird counting for everyone

Nature lovers can spend an hour observing which birds are fluttering around in their garden or park. Nabu hopes that the results of the campaign will provide insights into native species in particular.

A great tit sitting on a branch. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Nabu join-in campaign - Bird counting for everyone

The nature conservation organization Nabu is once again calling for participation in the "Hour of the Winter Birds" campaign this coming weekend. From next Friday (January 5) to Sunday (January 7), anyone can take part in the bird counting campaign, according to the state association Nabu NRW in Düsseldorf. To do this, people should spend an hour in their garden or in a park noting the birds they observe there.

The focus of the 14th nationwide campaign is on native and often widespread bird species such as tits, finches, sparrows and robins. "Where do they occur, where are they common and where have they become rare, how is climate change affecting winter birds?" are questions that Nabu wants to find out more about.

In some winters, "invasion birds" such as waxwings, siskins and bramblings appear, which have left their homes due to food shortages and have traveled long distances. It is also a question of whether more "classic migratory birds" remain here over the winter.

According to Nabu, almost 100,000 people across Germany took part in the "Hour of Winter Birds" in 2023, more than 17,000 of them in NRW.

Information on the campaign

Source: www.stern.de

