"Biological hazard" forces Boeing to land

On a United Airlines flight, a sick passenger triggers a chain reaction: Several crew members have to vomit, light panic breaks out in the cabin. The pilot speaks of a "biological hazard" - and brings the plane down.

Coughing, sneezing, motion sickness - slightly ill passengers on board would likely only cause routine procedures for most flight attendants. However, this was not the case on a recent United Airlines flight from Houston, Texas to Boston, Massachusetts. There, a medical emergency involving a passenger quickly escalated: A so-called "biohazard" - a "biological hazard" - on board forced the crew to make an early landing in Washington, D.C.

The Boeing 737-800 had been in the air for about two hours when a medical emergency occurred with a passenger, CNN reported. The exact nature of the passenger's illness and symptoms are not yet known. However, this emergency triggered a chain reaction in the cabin: According to media reports, several crew members had to vomit, and there was light panic among the passengers.

An audio recording circulating on social media highlights the seriousness of the situation. "It's bad back there. It's really bad. The crew is vomiting and passengers around are asking for masks," someone presumably the pilot says. "I think we need to get this plane down as soon as possible." The recording mentions a "biohazard" - a "biological hazard." According to subsequent air traffic communication, the pilots decided to make a quick landing at Dulles Airport in Washington, as reported by "The Independent."

United Airlines confirms "thorough cleaning"

United Airlines confirmed to the "New York Post" that there had been a medical emergency on board that required an immediate response, causing the flight to be diverted. After the early landing, the aircraft was "thoroughly cleaned." United Airlines has not yet disclosed the cause of the widespread nausea. None of the 155 passengers and six crew members required medical treatment, it was reported. After about five hours, the Boeing continued its journey to Boston.

The term "biohazard" generally refers to substances that pose a threat to human health. In aviation, this can range from an infectious disease to contamination of the cabin, for example, by bodily fluids. In May, a Boeing 737 Max had to be deep-cleaned after 30 passengers on a flight from Vancouver to Houston fell ill.

