Danger of salmonella - Bio Company recalls goji berries

Due to the risk of salmonella, the manufacturer Bio Company is recalling goji berries with a best-before date of 28.05.2024. The warning relates to the 100-gram pre-packaged product, the company announced on the lebensmittelwarnung.de platform on Friday. Packs with a different best-before date are not affected by the recall. Products that have already been purchased should not be consumed and can be returned to the stores.

A salmonella infection can lead to diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting and a slight fever, which usually subsides after a day. However, infants, small children, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system can also develop more severe courses of the disease.

Source: www.stern.de