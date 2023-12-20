New York - Billy Crystal visits famous "Harry and Sally" filming location

Almost 35 years after 'Harry and Sally', Hollywood comedian Billy Crystal (75) has visited the most famous location from the romantic comedy. For the TV program "CBS Mornings", the actor took a seat in the cult New York restaurant "Katz's", where he and Meg Ryan once sat together at a table and Ryan, in the role of Sally, deceptively realistically and loudly simulated an orgasm in the middle of the restaurant.

It was an "amazing phenomenon" that this scene had touched so many people, Crystal said in the report broadcast on"CBS Mornings" on Tuesday (local time). After so many decades, the movie means even more to him today because viewers are still watching this love story. Director Rob Reiner would have given them room to improvise a lot back then.

The delicatessen "Katz's", where other Hollywood films and TV series were also shot, is a popular tourist destination. Billy Crystal received a lifetime achievement award from the prestigious Kennedy Center at the beginning of December.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de