Billionaires from Asia are being drawn into the largest election in the world.

The country with the highest population is currently experiencing a monumental election, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is predicted to comfortably secure a third consecutive term.

Modi is campaigning on his impressive economic achievements over the past decade, a period that has resulted in India experiencing strong growth. This growth has also benefited two of the nation's wealthiest individuals: Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Often compared to the industrialists who significantly contributed to the United States' "Gilded Age," both men are viewed as staunch supporters of Modi, and their perceived closeness has been a target of controversy from his political rivals.

At a campaign rally on a certain day, Modi seemed to imply that his primary political contender, Rahul Gandhi, had accepted money from Ambani, the chairman of the most valuable private company in India — Reliance Industries, and Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adani Group, a ports-to-energy conglomerate.

"Why has Shahzade Ji ceased talking about Ambani and Adani in this election all of a sudden?" Modi asked in a speech posted on a platform. The term "Shahzade" is a colloquial term for Gandhi, who is the face of the primary opposition party, the Indian National Congress.

"How much money did you take from Ambani and Adani?" he asked during the rally.

Gandhi, whose ancestors have provided India with three prime ministers, has frequently questioned the relationship between Modi and the country's prominent billionaires.

"Are you afraid, Modi?" Gandhi responded on the same platform on that same day. "This is the first time you have explicitly mentioned Ambani and Adani in public."

"I want to remind the public that the amount of money Modi has given to these businessmen, we will provide the same amount to India's impoverished residents," he added, demanding an official inquiry into the two conglomerates.

Reliance and the Adani Group remained silent after being contacted by CNN for a comment.

The Mysterious Nature of Campaign Finances

Despite both parties accusing one another of illicitly receiving vast sums of money from both billionaires, no evidence has been presented to support these allegations.

Early this year, India's Supreme Court made a critique against the country's electoral finance system. The court deemed the 2017 system introduced by the Modi government unconstitutional, which allowed anonymous donations to political parties.

The electoral bonds system made it impossible to trace the origins of donations, enabling businesses to contribute considerable sums without disclosure.

Although Modi's explosive remarks concerning these two billionaires generated significant headlines in India, the country's analysts do not anticipate this to lead to in-depth investigations by the local media or official inquiries into the matter. According to Abhinandan Sekhri, co-founder of Newslaundry, a news website with a focus on media, "Because of the close ties between legacy media and top businesses in India, there is little desire to tackle crony capitalism in the country."

India's leading media organizations are often controlled by immense conglomerates that operate in a broad range of industries, and these companies are under pressure to remain aligned with the ruling party to ensure favorable policies for their other ventures.

Adani acquired NDTV, a renowned broadcaster, in 2022, while Ambani owns three major businesses: Network 18, a media organization that includes CNN-News18, a CNN affiliate, and Firstpost.

The Rise of the Billionaire Elite

In the past decade, both Ambani and Adani have left people in awe with their success and clout.

Ambani, aged 67, who is the wealthiest person in Asia, leads an empire spanning numerous industries, including oil, clean energy, telecom, and media.

Similarly, Adani's $200 billion conglomerate operates in vital sectors, like energy and logistics, which are essential for India's economic growth. According to Bloomberg, Adani is presently the second-wealthiest person in Asia. For a brief period in 2022, he surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world's second-richest person.

Many investors have praised the pair's aptitude for identifying sectors that Modi has prioritized, but many critics have claimed that their success is exacerbating crony capitalism in the rapidly growing economy.

In 2014, when Modi was seeking the position of prime minister, he used Adani's private plane for his campaigning. Despite denying any allegations of favoritism, Modi and the ruling party have refuted any suggestions of impropriety.

In January 2023, Adani's business empire faced an unparalleled crisis when Hindenburg Research, a firm from the US, accused it of perpetuating fraud for decades.

Adani called the report "baseless" and "malicious," but this failed to stop a disastrous stock market collapse that, at one point, resulted in the loss of more than $100 billion of market value for the Adani Group's publicly listed companies.

Leaders from the main opposition party publicly questioned Adani's connection with Modi, and some even insinuated that they faced repercussions for investigating the issue further.

Since then, Adani's businesses have made a remarkable recovery, with shares in certain companies reaching new record highs.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com