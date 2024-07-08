Hollywood Group - Billionaire film producer buys Paramount

Traditional Hollywood conglomerate Paramount gets new owner. In lengthy negotiations, film producer David Ellison eventually emerged as the winner. He and his partners will take over the acquisition for more than eight billion dollars.

At first glance, taking control of Paramount seemed simple due to its stock structure. More than three quarters of the voting shares belonged to the previous owner Shari Redstone. This would have theoretically sufficed to acquire only her stake. However, threats of lawsuits from many shareholders of non-voting shares loomed if they felt disadvantaged.

Complex Billion-dollar Deal

According to the announcement made by Paramount, Redstone will receive 2.4 billion dollars for her shares. Paramount will merge with Ellison's production company Skydance Media.

Additionally, Ellison, his family, and involved investors will bring an additional 4.5 billion dollars to buy out the shares of non-voting shareholders. Finally, they will pay an additional 1.5 billion dollars to pay off Paramount's debts.

The 41-year-old Ellison will become the new CEO of Paramount upon completion of the deal. His father is Larry Ellison, the billionaire founder of the software company Oracle.

Hollywood Stone with Problems

Paramount is one of the names that made Hollywood great. Classics like "The Godfather" - and more recently, blockbusters from the Mission: Impossible film series came from this studio. Skydance provided Paramount with money as a co-producer of the latest box office hit "Top Gun: Maverick".

However, Paramount has been struggling with problems for some time. The American TV broadcaster CBS, a long-standing reliable revenue source, has been affected by the general decline in advertising spending for TV and the loss of cable subscribers. Paramount+, the streaming service, suffered significant sign-up losses, but is far behind the industry leader Netflix in terms of user numbers. As a result, Paramount is sitting on a debt mountain of 14 billion dollars.

