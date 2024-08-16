Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsGovernment

Billionaire Erbin becomes new head of government in Thailand

Thailand has elected a new prime minister after the removal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin: The 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra has taken the helm. She hails from a prominent political dynasty.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the first woman to lead the country.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the first woman to lead the country.

Foreign Policy - Billionaire Erbin becomes new head of government in Thailand

Just two days after Thailand's Constitutional Court ousted Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the kingdom elected a new leader: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 37-year-old chair of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and heir to a wealthy dynasty, secured a clear majority in a parliamentary vote held that morning (local time). She will become the youngest prime minister in the kingdom's history.

Paetongtarn is the daughter of billionaire and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the niece of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Both served multiple terms before being removed by military coups and going into exile.

Single Candidate

Following her aunt, Paetongtarn is only the second woman to lead the Southeast Asian nation. The ruling coalition, which holds a comfortable majority in parliament, nominated her as the sole candidate on Thursday. Srettha Thavisin (62) was removed from office on Wednesday following a complaint from 40 senators - for allegedly violating the code of conduct for professionals.

The decision to nominate Paetongtarn as the sole candidate was made by the ruling coalition, who have a majority in parliament. The Government is now tasked with overseeing the transition of power to Paetongtarn, making her the youngest prime minister in Thailand's history.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public