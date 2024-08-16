Foreign Policy - Billionaire Erbin becomes new head of government in Thailand

Just two days after Thailand's Constitutional Court ousted Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the kingdom elected a new leader: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 37-year-old chair of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and heir to a wealthy dynasty, secured a clear majority in a parliamentary vote held that morning (local time). She will become the youngest prime minister in the kingdom's history.

Paetongtarn is the daughter of billionaire and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the niece of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Both served multiple terms before being removed by military coups and going into exile.

Single Candidate

Following her aunt, Paetongtarn is only the second woman to lead the Southeast Asian nation. The ruling coalition, which holds a comfortable majority in parliament, nominated her as the sole candidate on Thursday. Srettha Thavisin (62) was removed from office on Wednesday following a complaint from 40 senators - for allegedly violating the code of conduct for professionals.

