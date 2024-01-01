Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscultural centercsurefurbishmentmunichfree statebavariamarkus blumegerman press agencyturn of the yeartheater

Billion-euro cultural construction sites in Bavaria

The necessary renovation of cultural sites presents the Free State of Bavaria with a major financial challenge. "Construction measures amounting to 1.41 billion euros are currently underway throughout Bavaria in the cultural sector," Arts Minister Markus Blume (CSU) told the German Press Agency...

 and  Viktoria Klein
2 min read
A traffic light is red in front of the Gasteig building in the Haidhausen district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A traffic light is red in front of the Gasteig building in the Haidhausen district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Theater - Billion-euro cultural construction sites in Bavaria

The necessary renovation of cultural sites presents the Free State of Bavaria with a major financial challenge. "Construction measures amounting to 1.41 billion euros are currently underway throughout Bavaria in the cultural sector," Arts Minister Markus Blume (CSU) told the German Press Agency in Munich. However, not everything can be tackled at the same time.

Blume cited Munich as an example, where the renovation of the Neue Pinakothek is also underway in addition to the planned construction of the new Konzerthaus. The Nationaltheater is also heading for renovation, but not until the 2030s, as Blume said. In view of the high level of complexity, preliminary planning will begin soon in the form of a feasibility study. Another long-term project is the planning contract for the general refurbishment of the Residenztheater.

No compromises in difficult times

Blume does not want to make any compromises when it comes to culture. "Times have become serious: We are currently experiencing threats to our democratic culture in more ways than one," said the minister. "More than ever, we need the shared experience and the unifying power of art and culture." According to Blume, the Free State of Bavaria has set aside around 965 million euros in the 2023 budget for cultural preservation - around 236 million euros more than in 2018.

Focusing on the essentials

Nevertheless, not everything is feasible. This applies in particular to the concert hall, which is to become the venue for the renowned Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra under Sir Simon Rattle. When costs of up to one billion euros were being discussed for the planned new building, Minister President Markus Söder(CSU) ordered a pause for thought. It is now clear that it will be built - more cheaply.

"In these times of war, upheaval and uncertainty, our commitment can only be kept if we set up the construction project in such a way that we can actually realize it. I want a project worth billions to become a project worth millions," explained Blume. The focus will be on the essentials: "a new concert hall for Munich's world-class orchestras with excellent acoustics".

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Cardinal Reinhard Marx holds a Christmas mass in the cathedral. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Marx calls for commitment to democracy

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has called on people to stand up for democracy at the turn of the year. The Archbishop of Munich and Freising said in a statement that he was entering the new year "with great concern". On the one hand, there are wars "on our doorstep", but also the danger posed...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Several car fires: police suspect arson

Several car-sharing cars caught fire on New Year's Eve in Berlin. The police suspect arson, as they announced on Monday. In Berlin-Neukölln, the front wheels of two rental cars caught fire late on Sunday evening. Residents had previously noticed two unknown persons who had allegedly tampered...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

22-year-old dies when a ball bomb is detonated

A 22-year-old man was killed in Boxberg in eastern Saxony when a banned ball bomb was detonated. The young man suffered such serious injuries in the explosion on New Year's Eve that he died at the scene of the accident despite rescue attempts, a spokesman for the Görlitz police department...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Family dispute escalates: firearms used

Two people were injured in a street brawl on New Year's Eve in Gelsenkirchen. The police suspect a family dispute as the background. Shots were also fired, presumably with a blank and a sharp weapon. One of the two injured people suffered a gunshot wound, the police reported on Monday. There...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Cardinal Reinhard Marx holds a Christmas mass in the cathedral. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Marx calls for commitment to democracy

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has called on people to stand up for democracy at the turn of the year. The Archbishop of Munich and Freising said in a statement that he was entering the new year "with great concern". On the one hand, there are wars "on our doorstep", but also the danger posed...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Several car fires: police suspect arson

Several car-sharing cars caught fire on New Year's Eve in Berlin. The police suspect arson, as they announced on Monday. In Berlin-Neukölln, the front wheels of two rental cars caught fire late on Sunday evening. Residents had previously noticed two unknown persons who had allegedly tampered...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

22-year-old dies when a ball bomb is detonated

A 22-year-old man was killed in Boxberg in eastern Saxony when a banned ball bomb was detonated. The young man suffered such serious injuries in the explosion on New Year's Eve that he died at the scene of the accident despite rescue attempts, a spokesman for the Görlitz police department...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public