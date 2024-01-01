Theater - Billion-euro cultural construction sites in Bavaria

The necessary renovation of cultural sites presents the Free State of Bavaria with a major financial challenge. "Construction measures amounting to 1.41 billion euros are currently underway throughout Bavaria in the cultural sector," Arts Minister Markus Blume (CSU) told the German Press Agency in Munich. However, not everything can be tackled at the same time.

Blume cited Munich as an example, where the renovation of the Neue Pinakothek is also underway in addition to the planned construction of the new Konzerthaus. The Nationaltheater is also heading for renovation, but not until the 2030s, as Blume said. In view of the high level of complexity, preliminary planning will begin soon in the form of a feasibility study. Another long-term project is the planning contract for the general refurbishment of the Residenztheater.

No compromises in difficult times

Blume does not want to make any compromises when it comes to culture. "Times have become serious: We are currently experiencing threats to our democratic culture in more ways than one," said the minister. "More than ever, we need the shared experience and the unifying power of art and culture." According to Blume, the Free State of Bavaria has set aside around 965 million euros in the 2023 budget for cultural preservation - around 236 million euros more than in 2018.

Focusing on the essentials

Nevertheless, not everything is feasible. This applies in particular to the concert hall, which is to become the venue for the renowned Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra under Sir Simon Rattle. When costs of up to one billion euros were being discussed for the planned new building, Minister President Markus Söder(CSU) ordered a pause for thought. It is now clear that it will be built - more cheaply.

"In these times of war, upheaval and uncertainty, our commitment can only be kept if we set up the construction project in such a way that we can actually realize it. I want a project worth billions to become a project worth millions," explained Blume. The focus will be on the essentials: "a new concert hall for Munich's world-class orchestras with excellent acoustics".

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de