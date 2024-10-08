Billie Eilish Embarks on Solo Tour for Initial Time, Showcasing Her Transition into Adulthood: "Finneas's Sister has Grown Up Significantly"

This time around, O'Connell, for the first fewn times, won't tag along with his Grammy-winning sibling, Billie, on her "Slam Me Gently and Roughly" tour, except for a couple of performances - to lend his guitar skills, much like he's done in previous tours.

In an interview published Tuesday, O'Connell shared with Vogue that, for years, he felt like he couldn't miss a single show because Billie was still a teenager and he felt the need to be present at every moment.

But here's the deal, he admitted, "Billie has truly grown up over the years of touring."

Eilish's transition into adulthood was evident for O'Connell in her "disciplined way of navigating tour life."

She naps throughout the day to ensure she's well-rested for the show, dedicates time for physical therapy, and devotes energy to vocal warm-ups, he explained.

O'Connell unveiled his "Oh What a Bother!" solo tour for February, which he announced on Monday and released an album of the same name the previous week.

Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, Billie's parents, have been steadfast presences at her previous tours, with Baird juggling tasks ranging from scheduling to meals, while the elder O'Connell served as a backstage crew member.

Baird told Vogue on Tuesday that while every performer could benefit from a "stage mom," she and her husband will take a step back this time around, giving Billie the space to explore her "university years" independently.

While not entirely alone, Billie will have Nat and Alex Wolff, her close friends and indie-rock duo, serving as her opening act on the tour, which started in late November. She'll also be touring with her own band for the first time and is bringing long-time companions along for the ride.

Billie hoped, as she shared with Vogue, "that this will truly be a screamingly fun time."

O'Connell mentioned in the interview that he might not always need to attend every one of Billie's shows due to her maturity and discipline in handling tour life, indicating a shift in their entertainment dynamics.

With Billie's parents stepping back and her band and close friends joining the tour, the 'Slam Me Gently and Roughly' tour promises an exciting change in her entertainment scenario.

