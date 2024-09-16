Bill Kaulitz is promoting the use of wool from homosexual sheep in his advertisement.

Homosexuality in animals, including sheep, is prevalent and commonly overlooked. In fact, around 8% of rams exhibit homosexual tendencies. Typically, these rams are seen as ineffective for breeding purposes and often meet an untimely end. However, at the "Rainbow Wool" farm in North Rhine-Westphalia, this isn't the case.

Pop singer Bill Kaulitz has taken up the role as an advocate for these gay sheep. He's partnering with shepherd Michael Stücke to promote this farm, which houses over 20 homosexual rams. The farm's profits are used to fund projects that aim to secure legal and social rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

Kaulitz has become the face of the "Rainbow Wool" brand, showcasing their first collection. This line, in collaboration with designers Kilian Kerner and Danny Reinke, is said to be the world's first clothing range made from wool from gay sheep.

The main piece in the collection is a beige jumpsuit made from a blend of wool from all breeds on the farm, complete with a glamorous, embellished sleeve and Swarovski crystals. This is paired with a dramatic coat designed by Kilian Kerner, known as the "Drama Coat," featuring billowing sleeves and an extended length. The proceeds from the auction of these two unique items will be donated to the LSVD+ human rights organization.

You can also support the project by investing in accessories like laces, patches, or caps. "Rainbow Wool" is currently seeking collaborations with fashion companies, so expect an expansion in options soon.

If you'd like to sponsor a gay sheep directly, Bill Kaulitz has taken the lead, sponsoring two himself: Karl and Wolli. You can view these interactions on the "Rainbow Wool" Instagram page, where Kaulitz can be seen laughing heartily at the sight of two amorous rams and commenting, "Well, he's randy!"

