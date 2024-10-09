Bill Kaulitz acknowledges his romantic involvement with Marc Eggers.

For quite some time now, whispers have been spreading, and Bill Kaulitz, frontman of Tokio Hotel, has finally put an end to the speculation: He's in a relationship with model and singer Marc Eggers from Mallorca. Kaulitz even goes as far as saying he'd sacrifice his celeb crush for his buddy.

Indeed, the rumors proved to be true. During an episode of the podcast "Baby got Business" on RTL, Kaulitz unintentionally spills the beans about his love life when the host brings up football player Travis Kelce, who Kaulitz has a thing for. "I'd do anything for him. He's my absolute ace, I mean, aside from my boyfriend, my absolute ideal man. If I weren't tied down, I'd tie the knot with him in a heartbeat," Kaulitz confides.

Their shared time was already evident in the Netflix series "Kaulitz & Kaulitz". However, the intense moments between the pair at the 2023 Oktoberfest didn't necessarily point towards a happy conclusion. It seemed that Kaulitz was head over heels for the former Hamburg actor from "Köln 50667", while Eggers appeared to be less invested.

Yet, it seemed they just couldn't keep their distance, as photos and an RTL video from their 2023 Oktoberfest get-together proved.

Bill Kaulitz summed up his feelings on Instagram like this: "I used to think I couldn't have it all. If my career was flourishing, then it would be greedy if my personal life was too. But this year, I feel like maybe I can have it all."

Kaulitz's heartfelt sentiment extends beyond his relationship with Eggers, as he shares, "I cherish my love life with Marc, but I also adore my family and consider them an integral part of my happiness." In a touching moment, Kaulitz was seen embracing his mother during the 2023 Christmas market, a testament to his love for his family.

Read also: