"Bild": Chancellor Scholz plans visit to the flood areas

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is planning a visit to the flood areas, according to information from "Bild". He wants to thank the helpers and show those affected that the government will not leave them alone in this difficult situation, according to the Bild portal on Saturday evening. The exact time and place of the visit are still secret. "At the Chancellery, however, they are preparing a helicopter flight to the flood areas very soon," the article said. There was initially no official confirmation of this.

Parts of Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia are particularly affected by the floods. After continuous rainfall, many rivers burst their banks. Thousands of emergency personnel are working non-stop in the regions affected by the floods.

The situation is particularly tense in Lower Saxony. Nevertheless, there were signs of a slight easing in some places. In the city of Oldenburg, preparations were made for a possible evacuation on Saturday. The city announced that the dykes were still under high pressure. Water levels would only drop marginally at most.

In the south of Saxony-Anhalt, areas along the Helme are affected - there was no all-clear on Saturday either. Rainfall led to a further rise in the Kelbra reservoir on the border with Thuringia, increasing the discharge from it. The water level in the River Helme is rising as a result.

In the flood regions in North Rhine-Westphalia, emergency services were able to breathe a sigh of relief at the turn of the year. "Overall, the trend in water levels is declining," said a spokesperson for the NRW Ministry of the Environment. There, as in other regions of Germany, there is a threat of more rain at the beginning of the week. It was feared that the water levels could rise again as a result.

