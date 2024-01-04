Bikers accuse actor Ian Ziering

On New Year's Eve, former "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor Ian Ziering gets into a fight with a motorcycle gang on the street. Who was to blame for the confrontation? For the actor, it's clear: they were! But the bikers now paint a completely different picture of the incident.

It is still unclear how the violent brawl between ex-"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Ian Ziering and a group of bikers on New Year's Eve came about. While Ziering blamed the bikers in his Instagram statements about the incident, two of the motorcyclists now clearly assign responsibility to Ziering in an interview with the US portal "TMZ". Meanwhile, the series actor has received support from his ex-colleague and "bro" Brian Austin Green.

On January 1, the day after the altercation on the street, Ziering spoke out via Instagram. In his statement, he blamed the bikers for the escalation and even spoke of an "alarming incident". The confrontation had occurred because a biker had "aggressively hit" his car.

However, interviews with two of the bikers involved in a live TMZ broadcast put the matter in a completely different light. The bikers, who call themselves "Roy" and "Nocturnal", say that there were "no physical or verbal altercations of any kind" between the group and Ziering in the run-up to the fight. Everything happened far too quickly for that, according to "Nocturnal", from which one of the videos of the argument circulating on the internet originates. Rather, Ziering had given the impression that he was reacting in such an irascible manner because of "personal problems".

Support from Brian Austin Green

The group changed lanes legally, the bikers explain. Ziering hit one of the motorcycles and jumped out of the car in a rage. The brawl between the group and Ziering then broke out - in front of Ziering's twelve-year-old daughter Mia, who was in the car and remained unharmed.

Meanwhile, Ziering received moral support from his old companion, former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Brian Austin Green. In his Instagram story, the Megan Fox ex praised Ziering for putting up such a brave fight against the motorcycle gang: "My boy Ian Ziering got into a fight with five guys on Hollywood Boulevard and beat the hell out of them," said Green. He "did it. Did his thing."

Ziering is a "monster" and apparently "pretty damn fit," Green speculates. He wouldn't advise anyone to "fight people", especially not "in this climate". But luckily "everything turned out well" for Ziering. Green addresses his 59-year-old buddy directly: "Z, I love you, bro." And he adds: "You're a fucking beast."

