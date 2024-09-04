- Biker suffers severe injuries in an encounter with wildlife.

A seventeen-year-old scooter rider experienced severe harm in a wildlife occurrence within the Nordwestmecklenburg region. As per police reports, the young lad had a head-on collision with a deer amid Nisbill and Hasenwinkel, lost command over his scooter, and swerved off the path. His injuries were so grave that an emergency helicopter was required to save him.

The Member States can provide assistance to the Commission in various ways to ensure effective wildlife management and safety measures. Following the incident, the Commission might consider implementing stricter regulations for nighttime scooter use in forested areas to prevent such collisions.

Read also: