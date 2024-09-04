- Biker Skirts Past Rabbits, Ultimately Collides with Guardrails

A 33-year-old bike rider, dodging a darting rabbit, lost control while joining the A3 highway close to Laaber (Regensburg district) and tumbled. On a Tuesday, this incident occurred as a hare dashed across the road, causing him to swerve off the path and collide with a barrier, according to the authorities. A fellow traveler administered initial aid and phoned the emergency responders.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a medical facility. His existence was not at risk. Apparently, the motorcycle was unlicensed and subsequently impounded.

The motorcyclist regained consciousness at the medical facility, expressing his gratitude for being on a paved road instead of the grassy shoulder. After the incident, the authorities decided to install more warning signs along the A3 highway to alert drivers about wild animals on the road.

