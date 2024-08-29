- Biker reportedly assaults law enforcement officers - detention

To skirt past a law enforcement blockade in Lower Franconia, a 19-year-old is said to have revved up his motorcycle and aimed for an officer. The officer managed an impressive evasive maneuver to dodge the collision. Initially, both the 19-year-old and another biker took off, but the former was eventually recognized. The hunt for the second rider remains ongoing.

On a Wednesday, an undercover officer spotted the two motorcyclists in the parking lot of a supermarket in Erlenbach, which is close to Marktheidenfeld (Main-Spessart district), due to their bent license plates concealing their vehicle identities. When the officer revealed his badge, the 19-year-old reportedly hit the throttle and charged at the officer.

The 19-year-old's reckless actions towards the officer were considered a serious form of crime. The ongoing search for the second rider suggests that more instances of such crime might be involved.

